Rubbish crisis hits Russian city after drivers strike over pay cuts

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 25 June 2025, 20:26
Garbage truck drivers on a strike. Photo: prmira_news

Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai has been overwhelmed with uncollected waste after garbage truck drivers went on strike over a sudden reduction in their salaries.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, with reference to local media

Details: On the morning of 25 June, around 40 employees – drivers and operators – from the companies Progress and Likso, subcontractors of the regional waste management operator RostTech, refused to go out on their routes in Krasnoyarsk.

The strikers said that management had informed them the previous day of a 15% pay cut, applied retroactively from 1 June.

Drivers say their bonuses were slashed, and instead of RUB 90,000 (about US$1,146), they would now receive RUB 65,000–75,000 (about US$828–955).

The Moscow Times reports that workers were simply told: "There is no money". Management gave them a choice: accept lower pay or resign.

A strike also took place in the town of Zelenogorsk.

Background: A company in Stavropol, a city in southern Russia, that produces microelectronics for aircraft and military equipment stopped production due to losses from fulfilling state orders and mounting debts.

