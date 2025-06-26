All Sections
Russian officials discuss complete ban on gasoline exports after record price hikes

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 26 June 2025, 09:55
Stock photo: The Moscow Times

Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of a complete ban on gasoline exports amid a sharp rise in fuel prices on the stock market, having reached 25% since the beginning of 2025.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing sources from the Russian news agency Interfax

Details: This issue was raised at a meeting of the Federal Antimonopoly Service’s exchange committee, which will submit its proposals to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

According to The Moscow Times’ sources, government officials approached oil companies at the end of last week due to the sharp rise in gasoline prices.

Since the beginning of June, the price of AI-95 on the St Petersburg Commodity Exchange has risen by 11%, and on Tuesday 24 June, it reached an annual record of 67,456 roubles (about US$860) per tonne.

The cost of AI-92 jumped 12% and reached its highest level since the gasoline crisis in the autumn of 2023: 64,462 roubles per tonne (about US$823).

Russian authorities are once again discussing the possibility of a complete ban on gasoline exports amid a sharp rise in fuel exchange prices, having reached 25% since the beginning of the year.

According to Reuters sources among oil traders, gasoline is becoming more expensive on the exchange as supplies are reduced. Gazprom's Astrakhan plant and Surgut plant have paused operations to carry out repairs, and repairs are planned for the Kuibyshev refinery in July.

In addition, last week, shipments to the exchange from Rosneft's refineries were sharply reduced: the Samara group by three times, and the Saratov plant by two times.

Background: Gasoline prices are rising rapidly in Russia – retail prices have increased by 18% over the past year. By the end of 2025, prices are expected to rise by another 8%.

