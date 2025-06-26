All Sections
15-year-old boxer rescues friend from under rubble during missile attack on Odesa Oblast

Stanislav LysakThursday, 26 June 2025, 14:45
15-year-old boxer rescues friend from under rubble during missile attack on Odesa Oblast
Photo: Juvenile Police of Ukraine

15-year-old boxer Mark Avetikian saved his friend Maksym Tymchuk when an Iskander-M ballistic missile hit Lyceum No. 1 in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast.

Source: Juvenile Police of Ukraine

Details: The boys did not have time to reach a shelter, and part of the wall collapsed on them during the explosion. Mark was injured but managed to get out from under the rubble and then rushed to save his friend.

Avetikian is a Ukrainian boxing champion and student at a children's and youth sports school.

Background:

  • The day before the attack, Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko wrote about the attack on the lyceum. Despite this, he did not specify that it was carried out by the Russians.
  • Ukrainian volunteers, namely Serhii Prytula and Serhii Sternenko, reacted to this post and asked the boxer who had attacked his hometown.

Russo-Ukrainian warchildren
