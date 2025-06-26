The documentary series Niemand die het ziet (No One Sees It), which highlights the work of Ukrainska Pravda’s Editor-in-Chief Sevgil Musaieva and the newsroom’s journalists, has received an award from the Dutch Directors Guild.

Source: Dutch Directors Guild

Details: Described as a geopolitical thriller, No One Sees It portrays a new reality in which hackers and spies act as modern-day soldiers in a war waged through disinformation, cyberattacks and sabotage. The series follows five main characters in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Taiwan and Brussels who are determined to expose the truth and make invisible threats visible.

The four-part series devotes each episode to a specific country or region – Taiwan, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ukraine. Special attention is given to Ukraine, which the filmmakers call "a frontline laboratory of hybrid warfare".

One episode focuses on Ukrainska Pravda’s work during the near-total blackout in Ukraine in November 2022. Filming lasted several months, with part of one episode shot in Bucha during the first Bucha Journalism Conference in May 2023.

Journalist Olha Kyrylenko and UP editor-in-chief Sevgil Musaieva during the filming of an episode of the series

The series was directed by Mea Dols de Jong and Chris Westendorp. The main figure of the project is Dutch investigative journalist Huub Modderkolk, known for his reporting on intelligence agencies and the STUXNET cyber operation against Iran’s nuclear facilities, which he claims involved Dutch agents as well.

The series premiered in January 2024 on Dutch public broadcaster NPO 2.

