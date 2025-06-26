All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Documentary series featuring Ukrainska Pravda wins Dutch Directors Guild Award – photo, video

Anastasiia BolshakovaThursday, 26 June 2025, 16:22
Documentary series featuring Ukrainska Pravda wins Dutch Directors Guild Award – photo, video
Jean Counet

The documentary series Niemand die het ziet (No One Sees It), which highlights the work of Ukrainska Pravda’s Editor-in-Chief Sevgil Musaieva and the newsroom’s journalists, has received an award from the Dutch Directors Guild.

Source: Dutch Directors Guild

Details: Described as a geopolitical thriller, No One Sees It portrays a new reality in which hackers and spies act as modern-day soldiers in a war waged through disinformation, cyberattacks and sabotage. The series follows five main characters in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Taiwan and Brussels who are determined to expose the truth and make invisible threats visible.

Advertisement:

The four-part series devotes each episode to a specific country or region – Taiwan, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ukraine. Special attention is given to Ukraine, which the filmmakers call "a frontline laboratory of hybrid warfare".

One episode focuses on Ukrainska Pravda’s work during the near-total blackout in Ukraine in November 2022. Filming lasted several months, with part of one episode shot in Bucha during the first Bucha Journalism Conference in May 2023.

 
Journalist Olha Kyrylenko and UP editor-in-chief Sevgil Musaieva during the filming of an episode of the series

The series was directed by Mea Dols de Jong and Chris Westendorp. The main figure of the project is Dutch investigative journalist Huub Modderkolk, known for his reporting on intelligence agencies and the STUXNET cyber operation against Iran’s nuclear facilities, which he claims involved Dutch agents as well.

The series premiered in January 2024 on Dutch public broadcaster NPO 2.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

cultureUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
culture
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina awarded Orwell Prize posthumously
Russia damages House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro: stained glass windows shattered
Wall of optimism: mural by Ukrainian artist unveiled at Council of Europe – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: