Ukraine's first underground kindergarten to be built in Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast will be the first in Ukraine to build an underground kindergarten.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Dumka, a Ukrainian media outlet

Quote: "We’ve been discussing a unique project with the education minister – an underground kindergarten for 500 children. We plan to appeal to the government to begin implementing this. We’re actually the first to construct such a facility, just like with the underground schools."

Details: Syniehubov added that Kharkiv Oblast already has 30 new underground school projects and another 38 underground schools are set to open in the region by the end of 2025.

"We have a clear monthly schedule. In July, five schools will open, followed by new ones each month," the official noted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with government officials in Kherson Oblast, where they discussed building shelters in schools and underground hospitals in the region.

Background:

Earlier, as part of the master plan for Kharkiv’s reconstruction, seven pilot projects were presented, including plans to create a science quarter on the site of the Barabashovo market, a modern transport hub and a cultural and entertainment centre at the suburban Levada railway station.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that Russian attacks have caused US$9.5 billion in damage to the city’s infrastructure – a cost that can only be covered with the help of international partners, institutions and private investors.

It was previously reported that an underground shelter was ordered for a school in Kharkiv Oblast that had been damaged, rebuilt and then destroyed again by the Russian attacks. The shelter, priced at UAH 145 million (approx. US$3.4 million), was suspected of being significantly overpriced.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) allocated an additional UAH 272.5 million (approx. US$6.4 million) in subventions from the state budget for building shelters in educational institutions. "In 2025, together with hromadas, we plan to implement 185 projects to build shelters in Ukrainian schools," the prime minister wrote. [A hromada – an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

