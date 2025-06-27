All Sections
Ukraine codifies PROTECTOR, its largest ground robot with 700 kg lifting capacity – photo

Khrystoforov VladyslavFriday, 27 June 2025, 15:15
The PROTECTOR heavy-duty unmanned ground robotic system. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the PROTECTOR heavy-duty unmanned ground robotic system for use by the defence forces.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Details: The system was developed by the Ukrainian Armor design and manufacturing company, taking into account combat experience and expertise in the production of armoured vehicles. The PROTECTOR can carry up to 700 kg of cargo and perform combat tasks, saving the lives of military personnel.

The main tasks of the system will be transporting ammunition and equipment, as well as evacuating wounded soldiers. It can also be fitted with a remotely operated combat module armed with a machine gun, cannon, anti-tank guided missile system or man-portable air defence system and electronic warfare equipment.

 
The PROTECTOR heavy-duty unmanned ground robotic system.
Photo: Ministry of Defence

The unmanned vehicle has a range of 400 km. A powerful internal combustion engine and all-wheel drive provide high cross-country mobility, enabling the system to overcome obstacles and fords. RunFlat technology allows it to keep moving even if the tyres sustain damage.

Valerii Churkin, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said the PROTECTOR is the first full-fledged model in a new line of ground robotic systems. It is a comprehensive unmanned vehicle designed to carry out combat tasks on an entirely different level. He added that the Defence Ministry’s goal is to reinforce the front line with such technologies.

Background: A new reconnaissance and strike system called Droid Raw 12.7 has recently been presented by DevDroid, in collaboration with the manufacturer of the Ravlyk ground-based robotic system.

