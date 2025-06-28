All Sections
US senator presses Treasury to strengthen Russia sanctions enforcement

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 28 June 2025, 17:02
US senator presses Treasury to strengthen Russia sanctions enforcement
Scott Bessent. Photo: Getty Images

Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat), the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, pressed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday to commit to enforcing sanctions against Russia.

Source: Reuters

Details: In a letter to Bessent, Wyden sought clarification on how the US-Ukraine critical minerals and investment agreement would enhance Ukraine’s post-war security without benefiting entities or countries aiding Russia’s war efforts.

Wyden cited Bessent’s confirmation hearing comments, where he expressed readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russia, including major oil companies, if requested by President Trump to help end the Ukraine war.

Quote from Wyden: "I ask that you reaffirm your commitment to stringently enforce these sanctions and answer questions about how you envision other measures pursued by this administration, including agreements with Ukraine, potentially working in conjunction with these sanctions."

Wyden also requested Bessent to explain comments made to Fox News, where he did not rule out Russia’s return to the SWIFT international banking network.

Quote from Wyden: "Would Treasury allow Russian banks to rejoin SWIFT absent a comprehensive peace agreement with Ukraine that fully addresses Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine?" Wyden asked in a series of questions directed to Bessent.

