Russians strike apartment block in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, body of woman found under rubble

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

At around 06:00 on 29 June, Russian troops attacked the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting a multi-storey residential building. The body of a woman was later found beneath the rubble.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities reported that Russian forces used various types of weapons in the attack, including guided aerial bombs, multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and drones.

The woman killed in the strike was 70 years old.

