Russians strike apartment block in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, body of woman found under rubble
Sunday, 29 June 2025, 15:30
At around 06:00 on 29 June, Russian troops attacked the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting a multi-storey residential building. The body of a woman was later found beneath the rubble.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: Local authorities reported that Russian forces used various types of weapons in the attack, including guided aerial bombs, multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and drones.
The woman killed in the strike was 70 years old.
