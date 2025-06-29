All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike apartment block in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, body of woman found under rubble

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 15:30
Russians strike apartment block in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, body of woman found under rubble
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

At around 06:00 on 29 June, Russian troops attacked the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting a multi-storey residential building. The body of a woman was later found beneath the rubble.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities reported that Russian forces used various types of weapons in the attack, including guided aerial bombs, multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and drones.

Advertisement:

The woman killed in the strike was 70 years old.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Girl, 16, injured in Russian drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with over 300 UAVs of various types in one day
Five people injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: