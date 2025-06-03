All Sections
One civilian killed and another injured in large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 07:02
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Russia conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Balakliia in the Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 2-3 June, killing one civilian and injuring another.

Source: Vitalii Karabanov, Head of Balakliia City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Karabanov said that several strikes on the territory of the city had been recorded.

Quote: "Some of the strikes hit premises belonging to a civilian business and open land. Ignition of dry vegetation was also recorded.

Sadly, there is one fatality and one injury among the employees of the business."

