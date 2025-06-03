All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Sumy with long-range MLRS – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 3 June 2025, 10:40
Russians attack Sumy with long-range MLRS – photos, video
People right after a Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Kordon Media

Russian forces struck the city of Sumy, presumably with a long-range multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), on the morning of 3 June, killing and injuring civilians.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kordon Media, a local media outlet, on Facebook; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Early reports indicate that there were five strikes from long-range MLRS at around 09:00 today in the city of Sumy."

Advertisement:
 
 
 

Updated: Zelenskyy confirmed that the Russians had attacked Sumy with MLRS. "The Russians launched a savage strike on Sumy – directly targeting the city and its ordinary streets with rocket artillery. It was a fully deliberate attack on civilians," the president said.

He reported that a rescue operation is ongoing. Many people have been wounded. As of now, three people are reported to have been killed. The president extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

All emergency services are engaged to assist everyone affected.

Quote from Zelenskyy:  "At least one MLRS shell was a dud. It pierced the wall of an ordinary apartment room on the eighth floor. That alone says everything one needs to know about Russia’s so-called 'desire' to end this war."

Background: Russian troops struck the central part of the city of Sumy on the morning of 3 June. It is reported that two people were killed and about 20 people, including a 17-year-old child, were injured in the Russian attack. Some people are in a serious condition. A medical facility, cars and houses were damaged as a result of the strikes. A headquarters has been set up to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SumyRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to discuss sanctions on Russia and defence support
updatedRussians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video
Russia attacks with 112 UAVs overnight: 60 downed, 15 go off radar, strikes recorded
Russians occupy Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast: nearby villages under threat – DeepState
Russia appears to be stalling for time again to create "diplomatic show" – Ukrainian delegation head
Zelenskyy on talks: Russia admitted abducting Ukrainian children
All News
Sumy
Russians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video
Russians strike industrial facility in Sumy, injuring two women – photos
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Russia hits gas infrastructure in Kramatorsk, leaving thousands without gas supply
14:00
EXPLAINERHow conflict with EU, US and Serbia has plunged Kosovo into a political crisis
13:32
Estonia urges pressure on Russia after deadly strike on Sumy
13:31
Russia has launched 2,437 cruise missiles since February 2022 – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
13:07
EU enlargement commissioner says launching clusters with Ukraine and Moldova is "absolutely necessary"
12:38
Repair of Kyiv TV tower damaged in Russian attack will amount to US$4.3m
12:06
Former Russian president admits Istanbul talks not aimed at peace but at Russia's "complete victory"
12:02
Russian army attacks Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast
11:54
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to discuss sanctions on Russia and defence support
11:34
UK wants to force Russian oligarch Abramovich to transfer funds from sale of Chelsea to Ukraine through court
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: