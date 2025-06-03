Russians attack Sumy with long-range MLRS – photos, video

Russian forces struck the city of Sumy, presumably with a long-range multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), on the morning of 3 June, killing and injuring civilians.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kordon Media, a local media outlet, on Facebook; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Early reports indicate that there were five strikes from long-range MLRS at around 09:00 today in the city of Sumy."

Updated: Zelenskyy confirmed that the Russians had attacked Sumy with MLRS. "The Russians launched a savage strike on Sumy – directly targeting the city and its ordinary streets with rocket artillery. It was a fully deliberate attack on civilians," the president said.

He reported that a rescue operation is ongoing. Many people have been wounded. As of now, three people are reported to have been killed. The president extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

All emergency services are engaged to assist everyone affected.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "At least one MLRS shell was a dud. It pierced the wall of an ordinary apartment room on the eighth floor. That alone says everything one needs to know about Russia’s so-called 'desire' to end this war."

Background: Russian troops struck the central part of the city of Sumy on the morning of 3 June. It is reported that two people were killed and about 20 people, including a 17-year-old child, were injured in the Russian attack. Some people are in a serious condition. A medical facility, cars and houses were damaged as a result of the strikes. A headquarters has been set up to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

