Russians attack road workers' mobile camp in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, one injured

A Russian drone struck a mobile camp housing road workers from the company Autostrada in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 2-3 June. The workers were engaged in repairing roads near the front line.

Source: company owner Maksym Shkil on Facebook

Details: Shkil reported that the attack had killed loader operator Oleksandr Kapeliushnyi, who is survived by his wife and young child.

Advertisement:

Another employee was injured and received medical assistance. His life is not in danger.

Quote from Shkil: "This particular road unit had been repairing frontline roads on the Kupiansk-Lyman and Vovchansk fronts. Autostrada’s road workers are constantly sent out to deal with the aftermath of strikes, fill craters and restore road surfaces – all under constant threat of attacks."

Background: A part of the sorting terminal of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in Kharkiv Oblast was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!