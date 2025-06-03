All Sections
Russians attack road workers' mobile camp in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, one injured

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 3 June 2025, 13:54
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone struck a mobile camp housing road workers from the company Autostrada in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 2-3 June. The workers were engaged in repairing roads near the front line.

Source: company owner Maksym Shkil on Facebook

Details: Shkil reported that the attack had killed loader operator Oleksandr Kapeliushnyi, who is survived by his wife and young child.

Another employee was injured and received medical assistance. His life is not in danger.

Quote from Shkil: "This particular road unit had been repairing frontline roads on the Kupiansk-Lyman and Vovchansk fronts. Autostrada’s road workers are constantly sent out to deal with the aftermath of strikes, fill craters and restore road surfaces – all under constant threat of attacks." 

Background: A part of the sorting terminal of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in Kharkiv Oblast was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack.

