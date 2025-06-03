All Sections
Russian army attacks Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:02
Photo: Nova Poshta’s press service

A part of the sorting terminal of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in Kharkiv Oblast has been destroyed as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Nova Poshta’s press service

Quote: "None of our colleagues were injured. The fire has been extinguished."

Details: Nova Poshta is contacting customers whose parcels were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack to discuss compensation.

Background:

  • On 30 May, Russian drones destroyed the depot and branch of Nova Poshta in Izmail, Odesa Oblast.
  • In early May, a Russian drone destroyed a part of a cargo branch of Nova Poshta in Odesa with a direct hit.

