All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 June 2025, 14:20
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
The Crimean Bridge. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has carried out a unique special operation, striking the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time with an underwater attack. The operation lasted several months.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine, citing statement by SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk

Details: At 04:44, the SSU activated underwater explosive devices placed beneath the bridge supports. The SSU reported that the explosives with a power of 1,100 kg in TNT equivalent caused significant structural damage at the seabed level. As a result of the explosion, the bridge is now in an emergency condition.

Advertisement:

The SSU noted that the operation was meticulously planned and caused no civilian casualties. The planning and coordination were personally overseen by the head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

Quote from Maliuk: "Third time's a charm and the SSU always completes its missions and never repeats itself. We previously struck the Crimean Bridge in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued that tradition – underwater. There is no place for any illegal Russian structures on the territory of our state. 

That is why the Crimean Bridge is a completely legitimate target, especially given that the enemy used it as a logistics artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our harsh response."

Previously: Russian forces temporarily closed the Crimean Bridge on the morning of 3 June.

Background:

  • On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aviation.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.
  • In April, Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Crimean Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russian territory, remains a target for Ukraine’s defence forces but stressed the need to maintain information silence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Poland's new president backs Ukraine but stresses historical disputes
PACE introduces Victory for Victoria Day in honour of tortured journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to discuss sanctions on Russia and defence support
updatedRussians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video
Russia attacks with 112 UAVs overnight: 60 downed, 15 go off radar, strikes recorded
All News
Crimea
Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge
Legendary dissident Ayşe Seitmuratova dies in Crimea
Russian FSB kidnaps Ukrainian in occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
17:05
NATO seeks to boost air defence forces in Europe to prepare for Russian aggression – Bloomberg
16:53
Poland's new president backs Ukraine but stresses historical disputes
16:40
US disappointed but not surprised by Russia's ultimatum in talks, ABC News says
16:29
Ukraine's General Staff updates Russian aircraft loss figures, adds Spider's Web operation
16:07
Kremlin says Putin-Trump-Zelenskyy meeting unlikely in near future
16:00
Tusk vs. Nawrocki: where will Poland's president–prime minister showdown lead?
15:45
PACE introduces Victory for Victoria Day in honour of tortured journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
15:04
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured
14:20
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
14:14
Ukraine needs about 200 aircraft for effective defence – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: