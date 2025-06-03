Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has carried out a unique special operation, striking the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time with an underwater attack. The operation lasted several months.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine, citing statement by SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk

Details: At 04:44, the SSU activated underwater explosive devices placed beneath the bridge supports. The SSU reported that the explosives with a power of 1,100 kg in TNT equivalent caused significant structural damage at the seabed level. As a result of the explosion, the bridge is now in an emergency condition.

The SSU noted that the operation was meticulously planned and caused no civilian casualties. The planning and coordination were personally overseen by the head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

Quote from Maliuk: "Third time's a charm and the SSU always completes its missions and never repeats itself. We previously struck the Crimean Bridge in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued that tradition – underwater. There is no place for any illegal Russian structures on the territory of our state.

That is why the Crimean Bridge is a completely legitimate target, especially given that the enemy used it as a logistics artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our harsh response."

Previously: Russian forces temporarily closed the Crimean Bridge on the morning of 3 June.

Background:

On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aviation.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

In April, Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Crimean Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russian territory, remains a target for Ukraine’s defence forces but stressed the need to maintain information silence.

