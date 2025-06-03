Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge

Russian forces temporarily closed the Crimean Bridge on the morning of 3 June.

Source: Crimean Bridge:operational information Telegram channel; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Details: The message stated that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended.

Quote: "Those on the bridge and in the inspection zone are asked to remain calm and follow instructions."

Details: At 09:00 Kyiv time, Russian authorities reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed. It is noted that the bridge had been closed for three hours.

Krymskyi Veter reported, citing satellite imagery in the radar range, that electronic warfare systems near the Crimean Bridge are not operational.

Photo: Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind)

There are 18 barges forming a boom barrier near the bridge on the Black Sea side.

