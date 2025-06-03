Ukraine's General Staff updates Russian aircraft loss figures, adds Spider's Web operation

Total combat losses of Russian forces in the war with Ukraine. Infographic: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated Russia’s aircraft losses for the second time in one day, adding 29 more aircraft to the morning figures.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "Attention! Updated statistics on the destruction of enemy aircraft at Russian military airfields as a result of the Security Service of Ukraine’s special operation on 1 June 2025.

After processing additional information from various sources and verifying it – a process that required some time – we report that the total losses of the Russians amount to 41 military aircraft, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft."

Details: In its morning report, the General Staff announced the loss of an additional 12 Russian aircraft, bringing the total to 384.

The updated report now records a total of 41 aircraft losses, raising the figure to 413.

Background:

On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), during which strategic aviation aircraft were targeted at four Russian airfields.

SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk stated that "in total, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main Russian airfields were destroyed".

The SSU officially stated that 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft had been destroyed in the drone strikes, including A-50s, Tu-95s, Tu-22M3s and Tu-160s. The estimated cost of the strategic aircraft destroyed is over US$7 billion.

Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, reported that Russian strategic aviation aircraft have fired 2,437 cruise missiles against Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces have managed to shoot down 1,916 of them. Commenting on the SSU’s Pavutyna operation, Ihnat noted that Russia still has enough assets to strike and called for caution.

