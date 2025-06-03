All Sections
US disappointed but not surprised by Russia's ultimatum in talks, ABC News says

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 16:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

US officials have expressed disappointment over an ultimatum issued by Russia to Ukraine during the second round of talks in Istanbul on Monday 2 June.

Source: ABC News, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the conclusion of the talks, US officials stated they were "disappointed but not surprised" by Russia’s extensive list of demands, which it said must be fulfilled before it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire.

The officials described the demands as unacceptable both to Kyiv and Washington, viewing them as Moscow’s attempt to delay genuine negotiations.

Even before the latest round of talks began, US President Donald Trump had shown growing frustration at the lack of progress toward peace.

Sources close to the White House say Trump has recently begun distancing himself from the war, despite lashing out at both Ukraine and Russia earlier.

Although Trump had previously threatened new sanctions against Moscow, no practical measures from the US were observed following Monday’s second round of talks.

Meanwhile, fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify. On Sunday, Kyiv launched a large-scale drone strike on several Russian airfields. The operation was carefully prepared over the course of a year and a half and involved covert drone deployment on Russian territory.

Background:

  • The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which lasted a little over an hour, was the second following the talks on 16 May.
  • At the meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on the next prisoner exchange, which will involve seriously wounded and young soldiers. Kyiv also handed over a list of several hundred Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
  • Axios has learned from a Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the so-called "memorandum" containing proposals for a ceasefire and an end to the war, which Russia handed over to Ukraine on 2 June, also contains ultimatums regarding the recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.

