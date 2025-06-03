All Sections
Poland's new president backs Ukraine but stresses historical disputes

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 June 2025, 16:53
Poland's new president backs Ukraine but stresses historical disputes
Karol Nawrocki. Photo: Nawrocki on X (Twitter)

Poland’s newly elected President Karol Nawrocki has expressed hope for continued close partnership with Ukraine, stressing the need to resolve "overdue historical issues" between the two nations.

Source: Nawrocki in a statement on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nawrocki’s statement responded to congratulations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who anticipated fruitful cooperation with Poland’s new leader.

"I am looking forward to continue partnership of our countries, based on mutual respect and understanding. I believe it requires not only good dialogue but also solving overdue historical issues," he said.

Nawrocki underscored Poland’s role as a steadfast ally in Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

Quote from Nawrocki: "Poland has been Ukraine's strongest supporter against the Russian aggression, no other nation understands this threat more than we do".

More details: The Polish president expressed optimism for collaborative efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

"I hope we’ll continue to work together for the common good, for settling the unsettled past and building a safe future together", he concluded. 

The statement comes amid Kyiv’s cautious outlook on Nawrocki’s presidency, given his prior comments on historical grievances and scepticism toward Ukraine’s NATO and EU integration.

Advertisement:
