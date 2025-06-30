All Sections
International Legion of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence develops its own multi-purpose ground drone Lehit

Vlad CherevkoMonday, 30 June 2025, 04:01
Photo: Legion's press service

The International Legion of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has begun producing ground robotic systems called Lehit. The development was carried out by operators and engineers of the UAV CYCLONE group and engineers from DIU Legion Support.

Source: Legion's press service

Details: Lehit is a compact tracked drone designed to perform both logistical and combat tasks. In the logistics version, a trailer is attached to the platform, which is used to transport ammunition, food or other cargo.

In the strike configuration, the drone is equipped with a combat module with two infantry grenade launchers, which allows it to be used to support assault groups or destroy fortified enemy positions. In addition, Lehit is intended to be used as a kamikaze drone. For this purpose, explosives are installed on the body, which detonate when approaching the target.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Defence Ministry recently codified and approved the new Ukrainian Muraha unmanned ground robotic system for use in the Armed Forces. It is designed to support units in difficult combat conditions, in particular under fire from the Russians or in mined territory.
  • The system is capable of transporting over 500 kg of cargo over long distances, and it is equipped with various control channels, which ensure its operation even in the zone of Russian electronic warfare.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
