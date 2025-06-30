Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
The Ukrainian state-backed defence tech cluster Brave1 has launched the development of anti-drone ammunition designed to significantly improve the chances of hitting aerial targets. The rounds are being produced in the widely used 5.56 mm rifle calibre.
Source: Brave1, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company
Details: The new ammunition will use a special warhead that allows for a much higher probability of striking a first-person view drone or reconnaissance drone compared to standard rounds. However, the cluster has not disclosed technical details.
The Ukrainian manufacturer's product has been codified. The current focus is on scaling up production to supply this ammunition to infantry units of Ukraine's defence forces.
Background: Earlier, Brave1 presented an AI-powered drone, created by the Ukrainian company UADamage, capable of surveying mine-contaminated areas 100 times faster than a bomb disposal expert could.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!