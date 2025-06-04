All Sections
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 June 2025, 09:20
Ukrainian air defence soldiers. Photo: Air Force Command

Russian forces launched an air attack on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 June, using 95 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various decoy drones.

Source: Air Force Command of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: As of 09:00, Ukraine's air defence has destroyed 61 Russian drones, including Shahed UAVs and others, in the eastern, southern and northern parts of the country. Of these, 36 were shot down and 25 were suppressed by electronic warfare or disappeared from radar (without causing any adverse effects).

The main targets of the air assault were Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Donetsk oblasts.

Strikes were recorded at seven locations.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and UAV units, as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces, all took part in repelling the attack.

Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
