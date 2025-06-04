All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy's Office urges EU to increase investment in Ukraine's defence industry

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 4 June 2025, 10:45
Zelenskyy's Office urges EU to increase investment in Ukraine's defence industry
Ihor Zhovkva meeting Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss. Photo: President's Office

Ukrainian defence industry companies have considerable production potential but require stable financial support, says Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Source: website of the President of Ukraine

Details: During a meeting with a European Union delegation, Zhovkva emphasised the importance of increasing EU investment in Ukraine's defence industry.

Advertisement:

Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss, Managing Director for Peace, Security, and Defense at the European External Action Service (EEAS), who led the delegation, asserted that the EU is committed to further integrating Ukraine into the European security and defence system. She said the EU is also interested in boosting defence production in its member states.

"The main focus of the meeting was on Ukraine’s current military needs – in particular, air defense systems and missiles for them, artillery systems, ammunition, and continued defense cooperation with the European Union," the President’s website stated.

The meeting also addressed cooperation between Ukraine and the EU under the ReArm Europe initiative and the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument. Zhovkva expressed his gratitude to the EU for its efforts to deliver two million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Background:

  • Ukraine is currently covering 40% of its armed forces' needs with domestic defence production and has significantly ramped up its weapons manufacturing.
  • Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha earlier stated that Ukraine has achieved substantial progress in drone technology and is now a global leader in the field. "In some areas, we have increased our production capacity manifold. In some cases, we've scaled up production of military equipment and weapons by as much as 35 times to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army and national defence," Sybiha said.
  • Earlier reports also indicated that global military spending in 2024 has reached a record high since the end of the Cold War, amounting to US$2.718 trillion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Defence expenditure rose by 9.4% over the year – the highest annual increase since 1988.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

military industrial complexUkraineEU
Advertisement:
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
Ban on Russian gas: France and Belgium do not support European Commission's plan
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
We demand that Russia respond to our document on ending war – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander to remain in service despite resignation
All News
military industrial complex
Zelenskyy: Ukraine can cover 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production
Ukrainian defence industry covers 40% of armed forces' needs – Ukraine's foreign minister
Lithuania invests €20 million in joint arms production with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
13:44
Kremlin claims explosion did not damage Crimean Bridge – photo, video
13:38
Ukrainian intelligence hacks Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer
13:34
NATO Secretary General comments on Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aircraft
13:33
Ukrainian Chief-1 drone designed to hunt enemy UAVs has been approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
13:30
Czech company completes construction of projectile production line in Ukraine
13:23
Media outlets learn about possible format of Zelenskyy's visit to NATO summit
13:20
NATO secretary general comments on Ukraine's role at Alliance summit
13:12
Russia hits residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast village, injuring four people – photos
12:50
Damage amounting to US$480 million: Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office serves notice of suspicion on captain of Russian tanker
12:43
Ukraine's Parliament adopts amendments to Budget Code for mineral agreement with US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: