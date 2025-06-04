Russian 3 June attack on Sumy: 6 wounded in serious condition, including 3 children
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:00
After the Russian strike on the city of Sumy with multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) on 3 June, six people, including three children, are in a serious condition.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: It is reported that one child is being prepared for transport to the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialised Hospital for further treatment.
Advertisement:
The authorities reported that a total of 30 people sought medical assistance. Sixteen people are currently in hospital.
Background:
- On Tuesday 3 June, Russian troops struck the central part of the city of Sumy with a long-range MLRS.
- Three people were reported to have been killed and 25 sustained injuries. Three children and three adults are in a serious condition.
- Later, a 43-year-old man who was in a critical condition after the attack on Sumy died in hospital, bringing the death toll up to four.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!