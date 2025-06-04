Russian 3 June attack on Sumy: 6 wounded in serious condition, including 3 children

After the Russian strike on the city of Sumy with multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) on 3 June, six people, including three children, are in a serious condition.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It is reported that one child is being prepared for transport to the Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialised Hospital for further treatment.

The authorities reported that a total of 30 people sought medical assistance. Sixteen people are currently in hospital.

Background:

On Tuesday 3 June, Russian troops struck the central part of the city of Sumy with a long-range MLRS.

Three people were reported to have been killed and 25 sustained injuries. Three children and three adults are in a serious condition.

Later, a 43-year-old man who was in a critical condition after the attack on Sumy died in hospital, bringing the death toll up to four.

