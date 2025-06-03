All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll in Sumy rises to four after Russian strike

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 3 June 2025, 17:53
Death toll in Sumy rises to four after Russian strike

A 43-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a Russian multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attack on the city of Sumy, becoming the fourth fatality.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, another person injured in today’s Russian attack on Sumy has died. A 43-year-old man, who was in a critical condition, has died in hospital. His seven-year-old daughter remains seriously injured."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 3 June 2025, Russian forces struck central Sumy with a long-range MLRS, killing three people and injuring 25, including three children and three adults who are in a serious condition, according to early reports. 
  • The attack damaged a medical facility, vehicles and residential buildings.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumyattackwar
Advertisement:
Mykhailo Drapatyi appointed as Commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander to remain in service despite resignation
Orbán says he will do anything to keep Ukraine out of EU as conscience torments him
Death toll in Sumy rises to four after Russian strike
Poland's new president backs Ukraine but stresses historical disputes
PACE introduces Victory for Victoria Day in honour of tortured journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
All News
Sumy
Estonia urges pressure on Russia after deadly strike on Sumy
Russians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video
Russians attack Sumy with long-range MLRS – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
21:20
Mykhailo Drapatyi appointed as Commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine
20:52
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander to remain in service despite resignation
20:38
Satellite images reveal damage to Russian Belaya airbase after Ukrainian drone strikes
20:14
NATO secretary general invites Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague, ANP says
20:09
Russian drone attack injures man in Kharkiv Oblast
19:30
Ukraine to secure US$1bn World Bank loan for budget and reforms
19:15
Russia has suffered 200,000 casualties since year's start, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
19:13
Russian strike destroys elevator of major Ukrainian agricultural company
19:01
Orbán says he will do anything to keep Ukraine out of EU as conscience torments him
18:42
EXPLAINERHow Nawrocki's victory will deepen Poland's crisis and strain ties with Kyiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: