Death toll in Sumy rises to four after Russian strike

A 43-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a Russian multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attack on the city of Sumy, becoming the fourth fatality.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, another person injured in today’s Russian attack on Sumy has died. A 43-year-old man, who was in a critical condition, has died in hospital. His seven-year-old daughter remains seriously injured."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 3 June 2025, Russian forces struck central Sumy with a long-range MLRS, killing three people and injuring 25, including three children and three adults who are in a serious condition, according to early reports.

The attack damaged a medical facility, vehicles and residential buildings.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!