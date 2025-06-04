Russian strike on Sumy on 3 June: death toll rises to five

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June. Photo: Sumy City Council

The death toll from a Russian attack on the city of Sumy on 3 June has risen to five, as an 86-year-old woman with severe injuries has died in hospital.

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy and Secretary of Sumy City Council

Quote: "With deep sorrow, I report that following the Russian strike on the Sumy hromada on 3 June, the death toll has risen – an 86-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries has died in hospital. Thus, this attack has claimed the lives of five of our fellow citizens." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background:

On 3 June, Russian forces struck central Sumy using a long-range multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

Initially, three people were reported killed and 25 injured, including three children and three adults in a serious condition.

Later, a 43-year-old man who had been in a serious condition following the attack also died in hospital, becoming the fourth fatality of the Russian strike.

