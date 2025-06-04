Netherlands announces new €400m maritime security aid package for Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a large military aid package in the field of maritime security, including ships, boats and naval drones, worth a total of €400 million.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans ahead of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting (also known as the Ramstein Format) on 4 June in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "For today, for today's Ukraine Defence Contact Group, I announce a new support package [for Ukraine – ed.], a new support package of €400 million in maritime security. This will include more than 100 vessels, patrol boats, transport boats, interceptors, special operations craft. So a broad array of more than 100 vessels."

Details: Brekelmans reported that the package also includes over 50 naval drones, weapons systems, sensors, spare parts and training for Ukrainian specialists.

Quote: "So a full package to strengthen the maritime security of Ukraine. This is very important because we do see that the Russian threats in both the Black Sea, but also around Kherson, are increasing. So this is very important for Ukraine to protect itself against that."

Details: He added that the Netherlands seeks to support Ukraine in ensuring freedom of shipping and preserving maritime trade routes.

Background:

At the end of May, the Dutch Ministry of Defence confirmed the dispatch of the final batch of 24 F-16 fighter jets allocated for Ukraine.

Romania and the Netherlands will jointly establish a centre to train Ukrainian technical personnel for the F-16 fighter jets.

