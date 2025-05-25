All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Netherlands to finalise transfer of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine on 26 May

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 May 2025, 14:41
Netherlands to finalise transfer of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine on 26 May
An F-16 fighter jet. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands will complete the transfer of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday 26 May, fulfilling its earlier commitment to support Kyiv’s defense capabilities.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans on WNL op Zondag 

Details: "The final batch of F-16s will be officially delivered to Ukraine on Monday," said Brekelmans. "This means all 24 promised fighters will soon be in Ukraine’s possession."

Advertisement:

In addition to the fighter jets, the Netherlands has been actively involved in training Ukrainian pilots and technicians, as well as sharing NATO-aligned military doctrines. These efforts aim to help Ukraine build a modern air force in line with the standards of NATO member states.

Brekelmans also addressed the broader context of the war, emphasising that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "continues his aggressive war" and "has shown no intention of seriously considering a truce."

Background: 

  • Ukraine received its first batch of Dutch F-16s in October 2024, followed by a second delivery in February 2025
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in March that another batch had been received from the Netherlands, marking continued support from the Dutch government.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsNetherlandsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Drone attack reported in Moscow, airports shut down
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
weapons
Former Lithuanian foreign minister tweets sarcastic reminder that Ukraine was promised Taurus missiles and anti-Russian sanctions
Europe eyes US weapons for Ukraine amid dwindling American aid
Russians upgrade Iskander-M missiles with radar traps – Ukraine's Air Force
RECENT NEWS
17:30
Drone attack reported in Moscow, airports shut down
16:51
Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants
16:36
Estonia calls for "unbearable pressure" on Putin after large-scale attack
16:20
Ukrainian forces have captured 971 Russian troops during Kursk operation – Ukraine's General Staff
16:17
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
15:58
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
15:31
Moldova's president condemns Russia's brutal strike on Ukrainian cities
15:10
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
14:41
Netherlands to finalise transfer of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine on 26 May
14:32
EU ambassador to Ukraine says Russians mock US and peace efforts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: