Netherlands to finalise transfer of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine on 26 May

The Netherlands will complete the transfer of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday 26 May, fulfilling its earlier commitment to support Kyiv’s defense capabilities.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans on WNL op Zondag

Details: "The final batch of F-16s will be officially delivered to Ukraine on Monday," said Brekelmans. "This means all 24 promised fighters will soon be in Ukraine’s possession."

In addition to the fighter jets, the Netherlands has been actively involved in training Ukrainian pilots and technicians, as well as sharing NATO-aligned military doctrines. These efforts aim to help Ukraine build a modern air force in line with the standards of NATO member states.

Brekelmans also addressed the broader context of the war, emphasising that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "continues his aggressive war" and "has shown no intention of seriously considering a truce."

Background:

Ukraine received its first batch of Dutch F-16s in October 2024, followed by a second delivery in February 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in March that another batch had been received from the Netherlands, marking continued support from the Dutch government.

