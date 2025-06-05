Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast on the night of 4-5 June, killing at least five people, including a one-year-old baby.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: Early reports by Chaus indicate that at least six Russian Geran drones had attacked Pryluky.
The explosions damaged houses in a residential area.
Quote from Chaus: "Early reports indicate that five people were killed, including two women and a one-year-old baby who were found under the rubble."
Details: Chaus also noted that there is information about six injured people who have been taken to hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary treatment.
Quote from Chaus: "Police officers, rescue workers and other emergency services are working at the scenes of enemy strikes."
Updated: The State Emergency Service reported that the strikes had caused large-scale fires in the residential area. Two houses, two garages, one outbuilding and a car were destroyed.
