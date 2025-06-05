All Sections
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 5 June 2025, 05:40
Large-scale fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast on the night of 4-5 June, killing at least five people, including a one-year-old baby.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Early reports by Chaus indicate that at least six Russian Geran drones had attacked Pryluky.

The explosions damaged houses in a residential area.

Quote from Chaus: "Early reports indicate that five people were killed, including two women and a one-year-old baby who were found under the rubble."

Details: Chaus also noted that there is information about six injured people who have been taken to hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary treatment.

Quote from Chaus: "Police officers, rescue workers and other emergency services are working at the scenes of enemy strikes."

 
Burned down building
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: The State Emergency Service reported that the strikes had caused large-scale fires in the residential area. Two houses, two garages, one outbuilding and a car were destroyed.

