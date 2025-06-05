WSJ: Trump redirects some of fuses Ukraine uses against Russian drones to US forces in Middle East

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to redirect special fuses for rockets used by Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones, which are a key technology for countering drones, to American troops.

Details: The WSJ stated that last week, the Pentagon privately informed Congress that these jammers are now being transferred to US Air Force units in the Middle East.

The outlet noted that this move reflected the Pentagon's declining commitment to supporting Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered that the jammers be provided to the US Air Force in an internal memo, even though they were originally purchased for Ukraine.

In a previously undisclosed memo, the Pentagon told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US military's need for explosives is a "Secretary of Defense Identified Urgent Issue".

The US Department of Defense declined to comment.

The shipment of these explosives to Ukraine was approved by the previous administration headed by Joe Biden.

The explosives are intended for the latest high-precision weapon system. The US provided this technology to Ukraine several years ago, and the Ukrainians used it in a surface-to-air missile system to defend against Russian drones, with the Pentagon praising its effectiveness.

The Air Force has adapted the missiles so that they can be launched from F-16 and F-15E fighter jets against drones. The system is cheaper than Sidewinder and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

An unnamed congressional aide praised the Pentagon for promptly informing lawmakers of its decision to redirect the fuses so that Congress could consider it during budget discussions.

However, another congressional aide was critical. "Denying Ukraine desperately needed weapons at this critical point in the war is unthinkable," he said. "Failing to explain the necessity of this move suggests that it may be punitive."

Donald Trump's administration has not allocated military aid to Ukraine since coming to power, but weapons within the packages announced by the previous administration continue to arrive.

Earlier, Trump stated that the US would continue to send weapons to Ukraine, but expressed hope that a ceasefire would be achieved quickly.

