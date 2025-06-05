NATO countries may use aid to Ukraine as part of their new commitments to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP, as many allies will find it difficult to achieve this goal.

Details: Despite formal agreement on a new financial target of 5% of GDP, some NATO countries are facing difficulties in utilising even their current budgets. This, in turn, should help Ukraine.

It is known that part of the 5% of GDP may be allowed to be directed to support Ukraine, which could significantly strengthen the defence capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

European Pravda stated that there was every reason to expect that Alliance countries would face difficulties in spending the funds in the amounts required by the United States.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged problems with meeting previous targets, particularly those related to expanding the armed forces.

Canada, which spent only 1.37% of its GDP on defence in 2024, acknowledges not only a lack of funding but also an inability to spend the allocated funds effectively. It is noted that even with budgets in place, the procurement process in Ottawa remains inefficient.

The situation is similar in Luxembourg, which spends 1.29% of its GDP and, due to limited capabilities, is simply unable to reach the required level of spending on the armed forces.

Under such conditions, NATO member states may seek to compensate for their shortfalls by supporting Ukraine.

Assistance to the Ukrainian defence forces, which is already counted as defence spending in the "hard security" category, could also be included in the "soft" component of 1.5% of GDP, including logistics, infrastructure and reconstruction.

In addition, the possibility of adapting the funding proportions for individual countries is being discussed – for example, allowing Luxembourg to allocate more funds to soft security, which includes unarmed assistance to Ukraine.

Allies are also considering the idea of creating an "industrial Ramstein" – a coordination platform for arms production in Ukraine that could help Europeans fulfil their commitments to the United States.

Despite everything, NATO emphasises that aid to Ukraine should not replace the rearmament of Alliance countries.

A senior NATO official said that there was no question of choosing between helping Ukraine and building up their own military capabilities, and they needed to do both.

Background: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wants his country to join the European Union's rearmament programme, ReArm Europe, by 1 July.

