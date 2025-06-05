All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 June 2025, 14:48
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The Slovak parliament adopted a resolution on 5 June 2025 urging government members to refrain from supporting new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia in international organisations.

Source: Noviny, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The resolution was initiated by the pro-Russian Slovak National Party (SNS), part of the governing coalition, and its adoption sparked significant attention. Organisers of a petition calling for the lifting of sanctions against Russia attended the parliamentary session.

Advertisement:

Of the 76 MPs present, 51 voted in favour of the resolution, including all members of the SNS faction, most from Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party, some from the coalition party Hlas-SD and several non-aligned parliamentarians.

Only one lawmaker, Ján Ferenčák from Hlas-SD, voted against it, while 23 others from the same party abstained.

Opposition MPs boycotted the vote, choosing not to attend.

The resolution argues that sanctions against Russia have led to rising energy prices, disrupted supply chains and reduced the competitiveness of Slovakia’s economy.

It opposes any further expansion of sanctions, which the authors claim could adversely affect industry, the economy, and citizens’ well-being.

The Slovak parliament also called on the government to robustly defend national economic interests in foreign policy and oppose international measures that could harm Slovakia’s economy.

"This is a historic document, the first of its kind within the EU," said SNS leader Andrej Danko after the vote. "It clearly states that sanctions against Russia harm Slovakia’s economy and the plenary session of the Slovak parliament has agreed."

Background: 

  • On 4 June, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected a petition demanding a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia, citing ambiguities in the proposed question.
  • In early May, Pellegrini received a petition from the far-right Slovak Revival Movement (SHO), which collected 400,000 signatures for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.
  • Prime Minister Robert Fico later expressed support for such a referendum.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SlovakiasanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
All News
Slovakia
Slovak party seeks to officially demand compensation from Ukraine for aid
Slovak PM ready to back referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia
Serbian president says he had "brotherly meeting" with Slovak PM in Moscow – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:56
EU foreign policy chief says Operation Spider's Web is rewriting military history
16:36
Dutch Queen donates bell made from Russian weapons to Czech church
16:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticises Poland for establishing memorial day on Volyn tragedy
16:14
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
15:24
US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area
15:15
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
14:53
Ukrainian top official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy
14:53
Transfer of Ramstein leadership to UK and Germany was planned by US – US defence secretary
14:53
Pope urges Putin to make "gesture" towards peace during first phone call
14:48
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: