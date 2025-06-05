Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia

The Slovak parliament adopted a resolution on 5 June 2025 urging government members to refrain from supporting new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia in international organisations.

Details: The resolution was initiated by the pro-Russian Slovak National Party (SNS), part of the governing coalition, and its adoption sparked significant attention. Organisers of a petition calling for the lifting of sanctions against Russia attended the parliamentary session.

Of the 76 MPs present, 51 voted in favour of the resolution, including all members of the SNS faction, most from Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party, some from the coalition party Hlas-SD and several non-aligned parliamentarians.

Only one lawmaker, Ján Ferenčák from Hlas-SD, voted against it, while 23 others from the same party abstained.

Opposition MPs boycotted the vote, choosing not to attend.

The resolution argues that sanctions against Russia have led to rising energy prices, disrupted supply chains and reduced the competitiveness of Slovakia’s economy.

It opposes any further expansion of sanctions, which the authors claim could adversely affect industry, the economy, and citizens’ well-being.

The Slovak parliament also called on the government to robustly defend national economic interests in foreign policy and oppose international measures that could harm Slovakia’s economy.

"This is a historic document, the first of its kind within the EU," said SNS leader Andrej Danko after the vote. "It clearly states that sanctions against Russia harm Slovakia’s economy and the plenary session of the Slovak parliament has agreed."

Background:

On 4 June, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected a petition demanding a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia, citing ambiguities in the proposed question.

In early May, Pellegrini received a petition from the far-right Slovak Revival Movement (SHO), which collected 400,000 signatures for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.

Prime Minister Robert Fico later expressed support for such a referendum.

