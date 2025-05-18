Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said he would support a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia should one be organised.

Source: Slovak public broadcasting network STVR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico equated sanctions against Russia to a plague, claiming that they have no effect on Moscow and only harm the European economy.

When asked by an STVR presenter whether he would support a referendum on lifting sanctions, Fico stated that he would back it without needing a public vote to make his decision.

Quote from Fico: "If such a referendum is held, I will support it without hesitation. I speak for myself, but I will back it."

Details: Fico also criticised discussions on new sanctions against Russia at a time when, in his view, initial signs of peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are emerging.

Quote: "How can we be preparing a large-scale package of sanctions against the Russian Federation at a time when peace talks are underway? This only confirms that conversations I hear in the West are completely insincere."

Details: In early May, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini received a petition from the far-right Slovak Renaissance Movement (SHO) calling for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.

Pellegrini stated that he would evaluate the petition, which garnered 400,000 signatures, and decide within 30 days whether to call a referendum.

For a referendum's results to be valid, at least 50% of Slovak voters must participate, with an absolute majority approving the outcome.

Background: In March, Fico threatened to block further European sanctions against Russia if he views them as jeopardising the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

