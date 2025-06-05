All Sections
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 June 2025, 19:15
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has avoided answering whether he is prepared to increase pressure on Russia to bring peace closer in Ukraine.

Source: Trump at the White House during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A journalist asked Trump whether he was prepared to increase pressure on Russia.

Quote: "Remember, I was the one that ended Nord Stream 2, going to a place called Germany... I ended Nord Stream 2 and nobody else did; then when Biden came in, he immediately approved it."

More details: Trump then turned to Merz and noted that the US has "so much oil and gas", expressing hope that "we’ll make it a part in our trade deal".

Background:

  • Trump has previously stated that he refrains from imposing sanctions on Russia if he believes it could "screw up" the making of a deal.
  • Earlier on Thursday 5 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to yet another Russian attack on Kherson by suggesting that the US has the power to make the Russians "stop destroying and killing".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warsanctionsRussia
