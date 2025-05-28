All Sections
Trump refrains from new sanctions so as not to "screw up" potential deal with Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 May 2025, 21:04
Trump refrains from new sanctions so as not to screw up potential deal with Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he is refraining from imposing sanctions on Russia if he believes it could "screw up" the making of a "deal".

Source: Trump to journalists at the White House on Wednesday 28 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Trump, what is holding him back from imposing new sanctions on Russia is "only the fact that if I think that I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that".

He also said he is "a lot tougher" than people think and "you have to know when to use" pressure.

"This isn't my war, this is Biden's war, Zelenskyy's war and Putin's war. This isn't Trump's war. I'm only here for one thing: to see if I can end it – to save 5,000 lives a week. And a lot of money," Trump said.

Background: 

  • Amid recent Russian statements and increased aerial terror against Ukraine, Trump stated he is considering additional sanctions against Russia.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is also weighing up the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia this week, though the decision is not guaranteed.
  • More recently, Trump said he would only be able to determine "in about two weeks" whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin is deceiving him about his intention to establish peace in Ukraine.

