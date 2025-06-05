All Sections
Trump compares Russo-Ukrainian war to "children fighting in a park" in his call with Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 June 2025, 19:58
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has revealed details of his latest conversation with Vladimir Putin, including his suggestion that Ukraine and Russia should be allowed to "fight for a while" because it would make ending the war easier later.

Source: Trump at the White House during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked again about possible sanctions against Russia, Trump said the US would be "very, very tough" if it became clear that a "peace deal" was impossible.

"And it could be on both countries, to be honest. You know, it takes two to tango," he added.

At that point, Trump brought up his conversation with Putin the day before, offering an analogy for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Quote: "Sometimes, and this is me speaking, maybe in a negative sense, you see two young children fighting like crazy. They hate each other and are fighting in the park, and you try to pull them apart; they don’t want to be pulled. Sometimes it’s better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart."

More details:  Trump then claimed this is "a pretty-known analogy" also used in hockey and sports.

Later, Trump said he would prefer an "immediate" resolution to Russia’s war on Ukraine, like what happened in the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Quote: "I wish we could do the same with Ukraine and Russia. And at some point, it'll happen. I believe that. And if it doesn’t happen, or if I see someone out of line – if Russia's out of line – you’ll be amazed how tough [we will be]."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

