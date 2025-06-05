Trump says he "understands" Putin after Operation Spider's Web
Thursday, 5 June 2025, 19:47
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened had he won the 2020 election, as he commented on Vladimir Putin’s recent actions.
Source: Trump at the White House during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda
Details: When asked how he assessed the Kremlin leader’s actions following a phone call the day before, Trump said Putin "got hit".
Advertisement:
"He's been doing hitting, so I understand it. But he got hit hard. I don't think he's playing games," he added.
The US president said that Putin wants to seize all of Ukraine – something that "would never happened if I were president" in 2020.
Background:
- US media reported that President Trump was allegedly impressed by Ukraine’s Operation Spider's Web but concerned about how Russia might respond.
- NATO considers Operation Spider's Web to have been highly successful, with dozens of Russian aircraft reportedly destroyed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!