Trump says he "understands" Putin after Operation Spider's Web

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 5 June 2025, 19:47

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened had he won the 2020 election, as he commented on Vladimir Putin’s recent actions.

Source: Trump at the White House during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked how he assessed the Kremlin leader’s actions following a phone call the day before, Trump said Putin "got hit".

"He's been doing hitting, so I understand it. But he got hit hard. I don't think he's playing games," he added.

The US president said that Putin wants to seize all of Ukraine – something that "would never happened if I were president" in 2020.

Background: 

