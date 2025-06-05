Trump says he "understands" Putin after Operation Spider's Web

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened had he won the 2020 election, as he commented on Vladimir Putin’s recent actions.

Source: Trump at the White House during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked how he assessed the Kremlin leader’s actions following a phone call the day before, Trump said Putin "got hit".

"He's been doing hitting, so I understand it. But he got hit hard. I don't think he's playing games," he added.

The US president said that Putin wants to seize all of Ukraine – something that "would never happened if I were president" in 2020.

Background:

US media reported that President Trump was allegedly impressed by Ukraine’s Operation Spider's Web but concerned about how Russia might respond.

NATO considers Operation Spider's Web to have been highly successful, with dozens of Russian aircraft reportedly destroyed.

