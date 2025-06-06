All Sections
Trump outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russia: White House considers ending support for Kyiv – The Atlantic

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 6 June 2025, 04:19
Trump outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russia: White House considers ending support for Kyiv – The Atlantic
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is outraged by Ukraine's decision to strike Russian air bases. The attack has caused anger in the White House and triggered a new wave of debate over the advisability of further support for Kyiv.

Source: The Atlantic, citing three administration officials and an outside White House adviser

Details: According to The Atlantic, Trump has in private conversations with advisers expressed deep dissatisfaction that Ukraine had taken such a step without coordinating with the United States.

The sources said that a new round of discussions has begun on whether continued military and financial support for Kyiv is justified following the Ukrainian attack. Trump's personal dissatisfaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was once again rekindled – the US president has called him a "hothead" who, in his opinion, could push the world towards a Third World War.

"Zelenskyy didn't give the president of the United States a heads-up to say he's going to do a deep strike into strategic forces of Russia, which is going up the escalatory ladder as quickly as you can, on the day before your meeting in Türkiye?" Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon said.

Trump privately backed the view of right-wing critics this week, accusing Zelenskyy of allegedly showing off after the drone strikes. According to an adviser, Trump was impressed by the boldness of the strikes but believes Zelenskyy should have focused on the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Background:

  • Trump revealed details of his latest conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, including his suggestion that Ukraine and Russia should be allowed to "fight for a while" because it would make ending the war easier later.
  • Earlier, Trump said he is refraining from imposing sanctions on Russia if he believes it could "screw up" the conclusion of a "deal".

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
