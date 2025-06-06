Ukrainian drones hit oil depot in Engels supplying Russia's strategic aircraft

Ukraine's defence forces attacked an oil depot in the Russian city of Engels in Saratov Oblast on the night of 5-6 June, causing a large-scale fire. The facility is used to refuel strategic aircraft that launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: social media; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Early reports indicate that the attack was conducted by drones. The strike caused a fire at an industrial facility located in Engels where fuel for strategic bombers is stored. These aircraft are regularly used by Russia to launch cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

This oil depot had already been attacked by Ukrainian drones at the beginning of January 2024. At that time, it took several days to extinguish the fire.

Although the Russian authorities are not specifying the nature of the damaged facility, numerous videos are appearing on social media clearly showing a large-scale fire at the oil depot. Users are also posting footage of flames and columns of smoke.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin confirmed the fire, but did not specify what exactly was burning.

"A fire has been recorded at one of the industrial facilities in Engels as a result of a UAV attack," Busargin wrote on Telegram.

