Three emergency workers killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has reported that three members of the State Emergency Service have been killed in Kyiv while dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes on the night of 5-6 June.

Quote: "Three members of the State Emergency Service have been killed in Kyiv while dealing with the aftermath of enemy strikes. They were working under fire to help people. Nine more emergency workers were wounded. Some are in a serious condition, and doctors are trying to save their lives."

Rescue worker after a Russian strike Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Klymenko noted that five firefighters were also injured while extinguishing a fire in Ternopil Oblast. All are receiving medical assistance.

Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that firefighters Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin, and Andrii Remennyi had been killed.

The firefighters killed while dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "The Russians took the lives of people who were the first to rush to deal with the consequences of the terrible strike. People who went on duty were ready for action, as usual. Before leaving for work, they kissed and hugged their wives and children... And they never came home... Each of them had a job they loved, dreams, and plans for the future. But the enemy decided otherwise."

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, the Ukrainian capital was subjected to another combined attack by Russia. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and metro tracks were damaged as a result of falling debris and strikes. Four people were killed and 20 were injured.

