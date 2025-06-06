Prosecutor's Office shows aftermath of Russian large-scale nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos

The number of casualties in the capital has increased to 22, including three emergency workers, as a result of the large-scale Russian combined attack on Kyiv on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The investigation concluded that the Russian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale air attack on the capital on 6 June. The attack killed three emergency workers and injured 22 people, including nine members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a metro employee, Kyivgas specialised personnel and residents of damaged buildings. In particular, combustion products poisoned an 11-year-old girl."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Details: Apartments on several floors of a 16-storey residential building were reportedly damaged in the capital’s Solomianskyi district. Shops and a shopping centre were also damaged.

A building with humanitarian aid was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. A fire broke out there. In addition, garages were damaged.

Debris also fell in open areas, on a playground, near a petrol station, metro tracks and a shopping centre in the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital. Cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv is being dealt with, and emergency workers and law enforcement officers are working on the scenes of the attack to record another war crime.

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, the Ukrainian capital was subjected to another combined attack by Russia. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and metro tracks were damaged as a result of falling debris and strikes. Four people were killed and 20 were injured.

