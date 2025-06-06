Ukraine's defence forces strike two Russian airbases overnight – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos

Ukraine’s defence forces carried out a successful strike on two Russian military airbases located in Russia's Saratov and Ryazan oblasts on the night of 5-6 June, as well as on other key military facilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Astra Telegram channel

Quote from the General Staff: "On the night of 5-6 June, a successful strike was launched on the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast, where Russian aircraft remained concentrated after the Security Service of Ukraine’s operation. The Dyagilevo airbase in Ryazan Oblast was also struck – a site used for air tankers and escort fighters that support missile strikes on Ukraine. Russian strategic bombers also take off from Dyagilevo."

Details: In Saratov Oblast, at least three fuel and lubricant storage tanks were hit, causing a large fire. Russia's emergency services have failed to contain the blaze, with heavy smoke and dozens of explosions observed at the site. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

At the Dyagilevo airbase in Ryazan Oblast, Ukrainian forces also achieved a successful strike. Russian air defence systems were deployed in the area, and a fire broke out near the target. Final results of the attack are being clarified.

Ukrainian forces also struck other significant military facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Notably, a logistics hub belonging to Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motor Rifle Division was hit near the settlement of Kulbaki in Kursk Oblast. The outcome of that strike is also being confirmed.

Astra Telegram channel reported that NASA satellites recorded a fire at the Kristall fuel storage base of Russia’s state reserve (Rosrezerv) in Engels, which supplies the Engels-2 military airfield.

The fire broke out after the drone attack. Earlier, local residents shared videos of the aftermath, with voices off camera saying, "Two tanks are burning".

The governor of Saratov Oblast confirmed a fire at "one of the industrial facilities in Engels" without specifying which.

