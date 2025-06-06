All Sections
Ukrainian troops shoot down 33 Russian drones overnight using interceptor UAVs

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 6 June 2025, 13:07
Ukrainian troops shoot down 33 Russian drones overnight using interceptor UAVs
Soldiers of the Clean Sky project. Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has briefed General Seán Clancy, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, on the situation on the front line and the course of hostilities.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook, European Pravda reported

Details: Clancy, in turn, spoke about the activities of the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), which is aimed at meeting the priority needs of the Ukrainian defence forces.

"He [Clancy] stressed that the mission remains proactive, providing professional advice on military strategy, as well as ensuring consistent, effective and long-term support to Ukraine from the European Union," Syrskyi said.

The commander-in-chief thanked the European partners for their continued solidarity and aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Background:

  • Meanwhile, senior British Armed Forces officials warn of the danger of a simultaneous armed conflict between the West and Russia and China if the UK and NATO countries do not accelerate rearmament.
  • EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius shares Western intelligence estimates that a Russian attack on EU states could occur within the next few years.

