EU commissioner considers war between Russia and EU a "very realistic scenario"

EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius shares the assessment of Western intelligence services that a Russian attack on European Union states could happen within the next few years.

Source: Kubilius in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Kubilius said that the intelligence services of Germany, Denmark and other countries believe that Russia will have the capacity to attack the EU by 2030 or "even earlier, during the next three years".

He pointed out that Russia has already shifted its economy onto a war footing and is incapable of returning it to its previous state.

"If a peace or a ceasefire is established in Ukraine, they will continue producing and stockpiling such an amount of weapons, which would eventually allow them to start a new aggression," the commissioner stated.

Kubilius stressed that the EU fully supports establishing peace in Ukraine, but "that peace will not mean that Russia stops preparing for next aggressions – will it be against Ukraine again, or this time against EU or NATO member states".

"We consider it [a new war – ed.] a very realistic scenario. And the only way to deter Russian attack is to increase our preparedness for it," he concluded.

Background: Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the country's armed forces estimate that Russia views the West as a systemic enemy and is preparing for a large-scale confrontation with NATO.

