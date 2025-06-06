Russian Tu-95 bombers hit by Ukraine were preparing for missile attacks – Estonian intelligence

The Russian Tu-95 bombers targeted during Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web were preparing to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defence Forces' Intelligence Centre, has reported.

Details: Kiviselg said that all the damaged aircraft had been extensively involved in missile attacks on Ukraine.

He added Ukraine had struck at least five strategic airfields deep inside Russia, completely destroying at least seven long-range bombers and damaging at least two more.

"The bombers that were hit were preparing for strike missions, and it can be said that Ukraine targeted the most combat-ready segment of Russia's strategic air force," Kiviselg said.

He noted that repairing the aircraft will require significant additional resources from Russia.

"Above all, this means bolstering internal security and force protection measures within Russia," the intelligence chief added.

Kiviselg also noted the significance of Ukraine having carried out a series of simultaneous special operations in Russia’s most remote regions, calling it a strong message to the Putin regime about Ukraine’s potential to force Russia into genuine peace negotiations.

In this situation, any retaliatory actions by Russia appear weak and unconvincing, merely highlighting its inability to respond effectively, he said.

Kiviselg noted that Russia has responded with a strike using 407 attack drones and 44 missiles, but stressed that Russia is currently incapable of doing more than that.

Axios has reported that US President Donald Trump was apparently impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about Russia's possible response.

A senior NATO official hailed Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as highly successful.

