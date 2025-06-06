Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo

Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a man from under the rubble of a 9-storey apartment block destroyed by a Russian attack on Lutsk on the night of 5-6 June. People are likely still trapped under the rubble.

Sources: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Ukraine’s Internal Ministry

Details: The number of people injured in the nighttime Russian attack on Lutsk has risen to 27.

Rescue workers are dismantling the structures of the destroyed building.

Emergency workers from Rivne Oblast have arrived to help clear the rubble in Lutsk. Equipment from utility companies and other providers are being used.

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, Russian troops conducted a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine and Lutsk in particular. By morning, reports indicated a residential building had been partially destroyed and five people had been injured.

