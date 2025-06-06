Ukraine's state hydropower operator plans post-war recovery of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned hydropower operator, is prepared to begin rebuilding the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), destroyed by Russia, as soon as the war ends, though it is cautious about investing in projects that may not be implemented.

Source: Bohdan Sukhetskyi, acting General Director of Ukrhydroenergo, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "We have a clear understanding of the preparatory work, including the routes for machinery, the placement of communications and the construction of a temporary dam. If feasible and in line with procedures, the company is ready to commence work."

Details: He added that "we’ve created a 3D model of the Kakhovka reservoir and mapped its bottom and relief to the centimetre, so we know precisely how the reservoir will be filled."

Sukhetskyi noted that with average inflows from the Pivdennyi Buh and Desna rivers, filling the Kakhovka reservoir to its design capacity will take over 18 months.

Quote: "The company is collaborating with global firms specialising in hydroelectric power plant construction. Several partnership memoranda have been signed and partners are ready to contribute to construction and design and provide modern technologies, offer innovative solutions and even invest."

Background:

On the morning of 6 June 2023, Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. According to the United Nations, the damage caused amounts to US$14 billion.

On 18 July 2023, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers (government) approved a resolution for an experimental project titled Construction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Complex on the Pivdennyi Buh River.

It was previously reported that rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP will take at least seven years. Repairing the plant itself will require several years, with an additional 2-3 years to fill the reservoir. Further time will be needed to repair and restore canals and irrigation systems built in the 1970s and 1990s.

Ukrhydroenergo estimates that the rebuilding of this complex hydroelectric facility will take at least five years.

European Pravda obtained an explanatory note to the draft government decree, detailing the specific requirements for rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP.

