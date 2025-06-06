All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's state hydropower operator plans post-war recovery of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam

Andrii MuravskyiFriday, 6 June 2025, 16:30
Ukraine's state hydropower operator plans post-war recovery of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam
A view of the destroyed dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned hydropower operator, is prepared to begin rebuilding the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), destroyed by Russia, as soon as the war ends, though it is cautious about investing in projects that may not be implemented.

Source: Bohdan Sukhetskyi, acting General Director of Ukrhydroenergo, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne 

Quote: "We have a clear understanding of the preparatory work, including the routes for machinery, the placement of communications and the construction of a temporary dam. If feasible and in line with procedures, the company is ready to commence work." 

Advertisement:

Details: He added that "we’ve created a 3D model of the Kakhovka reservoir and mapped its bottom and relief to the centimetre, so we know precisely how the reservoir will be filled." 

Sukhetskyi noted that with average inflows from the Pivdennyi Buh and Desna rivers, filling the Kakhovka reservoir to its design capacity will take over 18 months.

Quote: "The company is collaborating with global firms specialising in hydroelectric power plant construction. Several partnership memoranda have been signed and partners are ready to contribute to construction and design and provide modern technologies, offer innovative solutions and even invest." 

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 June 2023, Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. According to the United Nations, the damage caused amounts to US$14 billion.
  • On 18 July 2023, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers (government) approved a resolution for an experimental project titled Construction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Complex on the Pivdennyi Buh River.
  • It was previously reported that rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP will take at least seven years. Repairing the plant itself will require several years, with an additional 2-3 years to fill the reservoir. Further time will be needed to repair and restore canals and irrigation systems built in the 1970s and 1990s.
  • Ukrhydroenergo estimates that the rebuilding of this complex hydroelectric facility will take at least five years.
  • European Pravda obtained an explanatory note to the draft government decree, detailing the specific requirements for rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power PlantRusso-Ukrainian warKakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
Advertisement:
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian national athletics team came under morning Russian missile attack – video
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
All News
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
Volunteers persecuted and deaths concealed – investigation of blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
Losses caused by Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant disaster reach US$14 billion
Hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo will not sue Russia over assets damage
RECENT NEWS
20:16
Body recovered from under rubble in Chernihiv after Russian attack on industrial site
20:14
Dozens more Ukrainians from abroad join ranks of Ukrainian Legion
19:53
Finland urges Russia to agree to unconditional ceasefire after latest attacks on Ukraine
19:22
Austrian far-right party leader publicly expresses outrage over Zelenskyy's potential visit
18:56
updatedRussians drop explosives on car and tractor driver in Kherson Oblast
18:46
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 30 times, injuring civilian
18:32
Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day
18:11
Ukraine completes preparations to join EU's roam like at home zone
18:03
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
17:38
Skovoroda Library in Kyiv damaged in nighttime Russian attack – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: