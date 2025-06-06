Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority

On Friday 6 June, Russia claimed that repatriation efforts had begun, later asserting that "Ukraine refused to retrieve the bodies of its citizens". Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has emphasised that Russia is manipulating a sensitive issue, adding that preparations for the exchange are ongoing.

Source: a statement by the Coordination Headquarters

Quote: "Claims by representatives of the aggressor state about the start of body returns or repatriation efforts following the agreements in Istanbul are not true. Preparations are underway for the exchange of seriously ill, severely wounded, young people and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders.

Any unilateral claims or actions by representatives of the aggressor state are merely further manipulation regarding the sensitive and important topic of repatriating the bodies of our defenders."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters stressed that it is ready to conduct both repatriation activities and prisoner swaps, including the all-for-all exchange.

Background:

At the negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations also agreed on the all-for-all exchange involving severely wounded and young service members aged between 18 and 25.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that out of the 6,000 bodies of soldiers that Russia is seeking to hand over to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified.

