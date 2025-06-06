Zelenskyy seeks to meet with Trump on sidelines of upcoming G7 summit

The Office of the President of Ukraine is working to arrange a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which is set to take place in Canada on 15-17 June 2025.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax

Details: Yermak said one of the aims of a recent visit to the United States by a Ukrainian delegation, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, was to prepare for a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the G7 summit.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our visit was part of the preparation, including for what I believe will be a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, which is taking place in 10 days’ time. This was a key step in preparing for this conversation."

More details: The last time Zelenskyy and Trump met was on 26 April in the Vatican, when scores of foreign leaders were there to attend Pope Francis' funeral.

Yermak also noted that the Ukrainian delegation met with about half of the US Senate and the chairs of key committees in both houses of Congress, outlining Ukraine’s position on Russia’s war of aggression and explaining the need for sanctions against Moscow.

He added that Congress has a "clear understanding" of the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Background: Last week, Zelenskyy confirmed that he had received an invitation to the G7 summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!