Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed sanctions on Russia’s energy and banking sectors during their meeting at the Vatican.

Details: Zelenskyy said that one of the topics raised in his meeting with Trump was the sanctions policy.

Quote: "President Trump agreed that if Russia does not stop, there will be sanctions. We discussed two key sectors – energy and banking. Can the US impose sanctions on both sectors? I would very much like that."

More details: Zelenskyy described the conversation positively, calling it confirmation of US policy to impose strong sanctions on Russia should Putin refuse to cease hostilities.

Background:

Zelenskyy and Trump held a brief meeting at the Vatican on 26 April, where dozens of world leaders had gathered to pay their final respects to Pope Francis.

Zelenskyy said the meeting with Trump had the potential to be historic. The White House also described the meeting as highly productive.

On the same day, Trump condemned Russia’s recent strikes on Ukrainian cities, voiced doubts that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin genuinely seeks to end the war, and threatened further sanctions.

