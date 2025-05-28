All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 28 May 2025, 11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
Trump and Zelenskyy. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko, adviser to the Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed sanctions on Russia’s energy and banking sectors during their meeting at the Vatican.

Source: European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy said that one of the topics raised in his meeting with Trump was the sanctions policy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "President Trump agreed that if Russia does not stop, there will be sanctions. We discussed two key sectors – energy and banking. Can the US impose sanctions on both sectors? I would very much like that."

More details: Zelenskyy described the conversation positively, calling it confirmation of US policy to impose strong sanctions on Russia should Putin refuse to cease hostilities.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy and Trump held a brief meeting at the Vatican on 26 April, where dozens of world leaders had gathered to pay their final respects to Pope Francis.
  • Zelenskyy said the meeting with Trump had the potential to be historic. The White House also described the meeting as highly productive.
  • On the same day, Trump condemned Russia’s recent strikes on Ukrainian cities, voiced doubts that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin genuinely seeks to end the war, and threatened further sanctions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpVatican
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
RECENT NEWS
14:43
Russia considers higher taxes after oil and gas revenues fall
14:19
"Justice is slow, but it will come": A conversation with The Reckoning Project CEO Janine di Giovanni
14:04
EXPLAINERHow and why Orbán's circle fabricated a fake about the party of Hungarians of Ukraine
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: