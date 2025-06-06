Ukrainian railways operator announces tighter security checks due to potential sabotage operations

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has announced tighter security measures at railway stations and possible train delays due to potential threats.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi

Quote: "The enemy has become particularly active and insidious: we are finding special devices on our tracks, designed to derail trains.

Here are the latest examples: a week ago, train driver Poliakov and his assistant Kuleshov were driving with particular caution and managed to make an emergency stop just 50 metres away, preventing a collision.

Two days later, the crew of train driver Tkach and assistant Kravchenko discovered a similar device on a neighbouring single track, immediately notified the station, and blocked traffic. Devices that take photos were found next to the device."

Details: Pertsovskyi added that thanks to the vigilance of railway workers, serious consequences have been avoided so far, and such cases are noted and rewarded.

Quote: "Ukrainians are proud of the Ukrzaliznytsia’s punctuality, especially in comparison with European operators, but I apologise in advance that due to the measures being taken, we will be travelling more slowly in some places and there will be delays for additional checks. We apologise for this in advance!"

Details: Passengers were urged to be vigilant at stations and on trains and to arrive at stations in advance, as security measures will be tightened.

Background: On the night of 31 May-1 June, a bridge collapsed in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, with cars falling onto the tracks. A passenger train was passing under the bridge at the time of the accident, killing seven people and injuring about 70.

