Ukrainian woman and daughter murdered in Belgium, crime scene set on fire

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 7 June 2025, 01:53
Crime scene. Photo: VRT

Two Ukrainians – a 46-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter – have been found dead in a residential building in the Belgian town of Haasrode. Both victims had stab wounds and the crime scene was deliberately set on fire.

Source: Belgian public broadcaster VRT

Details: According to the report, the tragedy occurred on Friday morning in the house of a priest on Milsestraat in Haasrode, near Oud-Heverlee. The fire service received a call about a fire in the house at about 09:30. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the windows of the apartment on the ground floor. The fire was successfully contained at approximately 10:20.

Bodies of the woman and her daughter were found during the inspection of the apartment. The mother was already dead when the firefighters arrived. The child was resuscitated but later died from her injuries.

The investigators reported that both deceased had stab wounds. Early findings by the fire expert indicated that the fire was deliberate.

"This is a Ukrainian family who have lived in our country for three years. The girl's father is fighting on the line of contact in Ukraine. The woman also had a 16-year-old son, who was at school at the time of the fire. He is currently being looked after," the report stated.

The prosecution has classified the incident as a double murder.

